UP Guv extends tenures of two state varsities by three months

  • PTI
  • |
  • Lucknow
  • |
  • Updated: 11-12-2019 13:12 IST
  • |
  • Created: 11-12-2019 13:12 IST
Uttar Pradesh Governor Anandiben Patel on Wednesday extended tenure of Vice Chancellors of Dr Bhimrao Ambedkar University, Agra and Chandra Shekhar Azad Agriculturral and Technology University, Kanpur for three months. "The Governor has extended tenure of VC BAU, Agra Dr Arvind Kumar Dixit and CSAAT University, Kanpur Dr Sushil Soloman for three months," a Raj Bhawan release issued here said.

The tenure of both the VCs was ending on December 12. Governor also happens to be the Chancellor of all state universities.

