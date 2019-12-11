Steps being taken to promote defence exports: Govt tells LS

The government has taken a number of steps to promote defence exports, including reduction in the time taken for issuing export authorisations, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh said in the Lok Sabha on Wednesday. Singh also said self-reliance in defence production to meet the requirement of the armed forces was imperative from both strategic and economic perspectives.

"Several steps have been taken to promote defence exports, including reduction in the time taken for issuing export authorisations," he said during the Question Hour. The minister said these platforms or equipment were exported or supplied to the friendly foreign countries (FFCs) either on commercial terms or by following the lines of credit etc.

"In view of the strategic sensitivities involved, it is not desirable to disclose the list of such countries," he said. Furthermore, Singh said, to expand the domestic defence manufacturing ecosystem and enhance their global competitiveness, efforts were being made to promote export of defence platforms and equipment to the FFCs, subject to the extant export control regulations.

