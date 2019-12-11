Left Menu
Bill to arraign sons-in-law, daughters-in-law if they do not look after aged in-laws, introduced

A bill to amend a 12-year-old law, which has provisions to arraign sons-in-law and daughters-in-law if they fail to look after their aged in-laws, was introduced in the Lok Sabha on Wednesday.

The Maintenance and Welfare of Parents and Senior Citizens (Amendment) Bill, 2019 also removes the cap of Rs 10,000 as maximum maintenance.

Now, those who earn more should pay more to their parents as maintenance. Violators of the law could be punished with a minimum fine of Rs 5,000 or a jail term of three months or both.

