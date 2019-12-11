Home min Shah misleading country on Citizenship Bill: Cong

Left Menu
  • PTI
  • New Delhi
  • Updated: 11-12-2019 14:35 IST
The Congress on Wednesday accused Home Minister Amit Shah of "misleading" the country on the Citizenship (Amendment) Bill and claimed that the proposed legislation was a direct attack on the Constitution, aimed at diverting the attention of the people from real issues such as the economic slowdown. The government is trying to divide the people of the country and divert attention from the problems being faced by them, Congress General Secretary (organisation) K C Venugopal told reporters.

Asked if the Congress would approach the Supreme Court against the bill if it is passed by Parliament, he said, "We will explore all possibilities." "The Home minister is misleading the country (on Citizenship Amendment Bill)...It is a direct attack on the Constitution. It is a direct attack against our fundamental rights and values," Venugopal said.

He also said the Congress has done all preparations for the party's "massive" 'Bharat Bachao Rally' which is going to be held on December 14 here. "This will be a historic rally against the anti-people policies of the Narendra Modi government," Venugopal said.

