Inner line permit regime extended to Manipur; Prez signs order

  • PTI
  • New Delhi
  • Updated: 11-12-2019 15:12 IST
  • Created: 11-12-2019 15:12 IST
The inner line permit (ILP) regime was extended to Manipur on Wednesday with President Ram Nath Kovind signing the order in this effect. The decision comes two days after Union Home Minister Amit Shah announced in the Lok Sabha that the ILP would be extended to Manipur to allay fears of the people of the northeastern state about the contentious Citizenship (Amendment) Bill, 2019.

A notification in this regard was issued by the Home Ministry. To visit the ILP-regime states, outsiders, including people from other states of the country, need to take permission. There are also protection for the locals with regards to lands, jobs and other facilities.

Manipur is the fourth state after Arunachal Pradesh, Nagaland and Mizoram where the ILP regime is applicable. The ILP regime is applicable under the Bengal Eastern Frontier Regulation, 1873. In terms of Section 2 of the Bengal Eastern Frontier Regulations, 1873, citizens of other states require ILP for visiting these three states.

The main objective of the ILP system is to prevent settlement of other Indian nationals in the three states in order to protect the indigenous population. There have been widespread protests in the Northeastern region against the bill following which the home minister had announced that the proposed law will not be applicable in ILP regime states and areas governed under the Sixth Schedule of the Constitution.

Under the Sixth Schedule of the Constitution, autonomous councils and districts were created in certain tribal areas in Assam, Meghalaya and Tripura. The autonomous councils and districts enjoy certain executive and legislative powers. While introducing the Citizenship (Amendment) Bill, 2019 in the Lok Sabha on Monday, Shah had said the ILP would be extended to Manipur. He had also said an order in this regard would be issued before the proposed legislation is notified.

According to the bill, members of Hindu, Sikh, Buddhist, Jain, Parsi and Christian communities, who have come from Pakistan, Bangladesh and Afghanistan, till December 31, 2014 facing religious persecution there, will not be treated as illegal immigrants but given Indian citizenship.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

