Left Menu
Development News Edition

Teenaged gang-rape victim complains of threat of 'Unnao-like' fate by accused: Police

  • PTI
  • |
  • Fatehpur
  • |
  • Updated: 11-12-2019 15:29 IST
  • |
  • Created: 11-12-2019 15:29 IST
Teenaged gang-rape victim complains of threat of 'Unnao-like' fate by accused: Police

A 16-year-old gang-rape victim here has complained to senior police officers that she is being threatened by the accused with a "Unnao like" fate if she did not withdraw the case against them. "The victim had met ASP on Tuesday and claimed she was threatened with a 'Unnao like' fate if she did not compromise with the accused," said Jafarganj Circle Officer Shripal Yadav.

"We are probing the matter. If it is proved that the victim was threatened, a fresh case will be registered against the accused," he added. The teenaged girl was allegedly abducted and raped by four men last month in a village in Ghazipur near here. After registering the FIR at the Ghazipur police station, police arrested the main accused Pradeep, but three others are still absconding.

"We are trying to arrest the remaining three. Searches are on to nab them," the circle officer added. The gang-rape victim alleged that all the four accused belong to her village and their family members are threatening her.

A 23-year-old rape victim from Unnao was allegedly set on fire on Dec 5 by five men, including the two who were accused of raping her, while she was on her way to attend the court hearing. The victim died the next day during treatment at Safdarjunj Hospital in New Delhi. All five men, who set the victim ablaze, were arrested soon after they committed the crime.

PTI CORR ABN RAX RAX

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Erwin Singh Braich-SPGP Holdings' USD 1.2 billion binding offer continues to be under discussion, says Yes Bank board after meeting.

Indian culture web portal released by Ministry

Chilean military plane disappears with 38 aboard: Air Force

Yes Bank shall continue to evaluate other potential investors to raise capital up to USD 2 bn: board.

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Hyderabad Encounter: A sentiment analysis of public mood on day of encounter

Sentiment analysis of twitter users revealed that they showered salutes on Hyderabad police for eliminating alleged gang rapists of the veterinary doctor but only a few believe in cops version of successive events leading to encounter....

Hyderabad Encounter: Time to review modern judiciary and restore people’s confidence

Its probably for the first time in the history of independent India, the parliamentarians, chief ministers and ministers in the Union and State governments are openly supporting an encounter. This indicates the people from top to bottom hav...

What happens to your outstanding loans if the bank falls?

... ...

Time for a change! Innovations to stop the growing plastic pollution

As the planet&#160;is drowning in plastic pollution, many&#160;new innovative approaches and solutions have emerged to effectively deal with the menace....

Videos

Latest News

UPDATE 1-Russia, Turkey and Iran express concern about militants in Syria's Idlib

Russia, Turkey and Iran are concerned about the increased presence of terrorist groups in Syrias Idlib province, the three countries said after talks in Kazakhstan, pledging to coordinate actions aimed at eliminating the militants.Moscow, A...

Paris charity gets share of $1 mln prize for training refugees as museum guides

Corrects name and description of foundation in par 3 By Sophie DaviesBARCELONA, Dec 10 Thomson Reuters Foundation - Guinean refugee Ibrahima Conde arrived in Paris knowing little about French culture. Two years later, he knows enough to wor...

Myanmar's Suu Kyi denies 'genocidal intent' in Rohingya case

The Hague, Dec 11 AFP Nobel peace laureate Aung San Suu Kyi on Wednesday denied genocidal intent as she defended Myanmars military operation against Rohingya Muslims in the UNs top court. Addressing judges in The Hague, Myanmars civilian le...

Mercedes-Benz India to increase prices by up to 3 pc from January

Luxury carmaker Mercedes-Benz India on Wednesday said it will increase prices of its entire product portfolio by up to 3 per cent from January in order to offset the impact of rising input costs. The correction in price would be up to the q...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019