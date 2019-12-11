Personal Data Protection Bill referred to joint select committee of Parliament
The Personal Data Protection Bill was on Wednesday referred to a joint select committee of both Houses of Parliament. A resolution moved by Union minister Ravi Shankar Prasad was passed by Lok Sabha by a voice vote.
The panel will have 20 members from Lok Sabha and 10 from Rajya Sabha. The Upper House will give names of the members it wants to send to the panel. The committee will give its report before the end of the Budget session, which usually begins in the last week of January.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
