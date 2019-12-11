Left Menu
Fifteen people flee from houses in Uri sector, claiming heavy shelling by Pak near LoC

  • Srinagar
  • Updated: 11-12-2019 17:02 IST
  • Created: 11-12-2019 17:02 IST
Fifteen people belonging to three families on Wednesday fled their houses in Silikote area in Kashmir's Uri sector, claiming there was intense shelling from across the LoC by Pakistani troops, officials said. Officials at the headquarter of Army's 15 Corps, which guards the LoC in Kashmir valley, said they had no information about ceasefire violation by Pakistan in Uri sector.

An official at the camp told PTI, "We have received 15 people from Silikote at the makeshift camp in Uri town this morning." He said the residents of Silikote claimed that there was intense shelling by Pakistani troops from across the Line of Control during Tuesday night and early Wednesday morning.

"They also reported that several houses were damaged in the shelling," he said, adding that the claims of the residents who had taken shelter at the camp were being verified by officials.

