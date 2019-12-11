Sonowal stuck at Guwahati airport

Assam Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal was stuck at the Lokpriya Gopinath Bordoloi International airport here for sometime on Wednesday amidst large scale protests against the Citizenship Amendment Bill in the streets of the city. Sources in the chief minister's office confirmed that Sonowal was stuck at the airport after he returned from Tezpur in a helicopter.

When asked if this was due to the protests in which the roads were blocked by agitating students, the sources curtly said "Perhaps". Sonowal's convoy later reached the Brahmaputra state guesthouse in the city where he resides, the sources added.

Student organsiations in Assam are opposing the CAB seeks to provide Indian citizenship to minorities who have been victims of religious persecution in Bangladesh, Pakistan and Afghanistan and have come to the country till December 31, 2014..

