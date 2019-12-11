Farmers' body protests in Muzaffarnagar over sugarcane MSP announced by UP govt

Muzaffarnagar (UP), Dec 11 The Bhartiya Kisan Union (BKU) on Wednesday staged a protest in Uttar Pradesh's Muzaffarnagar district against the state government's decision to not increase the minimum support price for sugarcane. The BKU activists sat on a dharna and blocked the national and state highway in the district due to which traffic was disrupted for several hours.

The media incharge of BKU Dharmender Malik told PTI here that the activists blocked Delhi-Dehradun national highway at Rampur Tiraha, Nawla checkpost and Bhorahedi. The protestors also blocked the Muzaffarnagar-Saharanpur road at Rohana and the Meerut-Karnal highway at Phugana, he said.

The support price for sugarcane announced by the Uttar Pradesh government is not acceptable to the farmers, Malik said. He alleged that the state government is making anti-farmer decisions under pressure from the sugar mill owners.

