370 kg poppy seized in J-K's Samba district, trucker arrested

A trucker was arrested in Jammu and Kashmir's Samba district on Wednesday after 370 kg poppy straw hidden in apple boxes was seized from his vehicle, police said. Acting on a tip-off, a police team intercepted a truck at Supwal belt which was coming from Kashmir and moving towards Punjab, they said.

During checking, the vehicle was found to be loaded with apple boxes, in which 16 bags of poppy straw, weighing a total of 370 kg, were concealed, officials said. The driver of the truck, Gurdev Singh of Jalandhar, was arrested and the contraband seized, they said, adding that a case was registered at police station Samba and further investigation started.

