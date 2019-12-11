Left Menu
Development News Edition

Centre and Delhi govt exchange barbs over Anaj Mandi fire tragedy

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 11-12-2019 20:00 IST
  • |
  • Created: 11-12-2019 20:00 IST
Centre and Delhi govt exchange barbs over Anaj Mandi fire tragedy

The Delhi government on Wednesday accused Union Housing and Urban Affairs Minister Hardeep Puri of making "politically loaded and false" statements against it in connection with the Anaj Mandi fire tragedy. A blame game has started between the AAP government and the BJP-led Centre over the fire tragedy that claimed 43 lives of poor workers at Anaj Mandi on Sunday.

In a statement, the Delhi urban development department accused Puri of trying to "personally targeting" the minister of the department, Satyendar Jain. At the core of the blame game is redevelopment of the old Delhi areas, including Anaj Mandi, and fixing responsibility of the agencies responsible for the tragedy.

In a series of tweets on Tuesday night, Puri mounted a blistering attack on the AAP government accusing it of "insensitivity" and "administrative inexperience". He said that Centre's Hriday scheme was announced in 2014 for 12 cities and Delhi was not included in it.

"It should take a huge amount of insensitivity on the part of a govt representative to mindlessly mix up the loss of 43 precious human lives with a beautification project under Hriday scheme. But now that he has raised it let me set the record straight," Puri had tweeted. "This is also where their administrative inexperience comes to fore. They are clearly not able to prioritize issues. So they leave something of the magnitude of Redevelopment of Special Areas hanging & instead talk about beautification plans," he had said in another tweet.

The Union Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs and its minister have been making "politically loaded and false" statements against the elected Delhi government after the Anaj Mandi fire incident, the Delhi government's Urban Development department said. "In these statements, the Union minister has also tried to personally target Delhi Urban Development Minister Satyendar Jain for the reasons best known to the him," it said.

Retaliating to Puri's charge, it stated Delhi government's revitalisation proposal for Sahjahanabad area was not about beautification. "The statement by the Union Minister last evening, reflects his ignorance about the revitalisation proposal submitted by the Delhi Government, as it is not about beautification of the Sahajahanabad Area (a Special Area as per Master Plan of Delhi-2021), but a revitalisation plan with an objective to improve the living conditions and safety of residents, traders, labourers etc," it said.

The primary project report for the area included infrastructural components such as undergrounding of electrical cables, street fire hydrants, etc. This plan also envisaged social and livelihood protection of workers working in hazardous and inhuman conditions, it added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Erwin Singh Braich-SPGP Holdings' USD 1.2 billion binding offer continues to be under discussion, says Yes Bank board after meeting.

Indian culture web portal released by Ministry

Chilean military plane disappears with 38 aboard: Air Force

Yes Bank shall continue to evaluate other potential investors to raise capital up to USD 2 bn: board.

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

These innovators are making humanitarian response more efficient

These alarming trends prompt a call for the world to not only address the ongoing crisis but also to adopt innovative approaches to fulfill the growing humanitarian needs in such emergencies. ...

Hyderabad Encounter: A sentiment analysis of public mood on day of encounter

Sentiment analysis of twitter users revealed that they showered salutes on Hyderabad police for eliminating alleged gang rapists of the veterinary doctor but only a few believe in cops version of successive events leading to encounter....

Hyderabad Encounter: Time to review modern judiciary and restore people’s confidence

Its probably for the first time in the history of independent India, the parliamentarians, chief ministers and ministers in the Union and State governments are openly supporting an encounter. This indicates the people from top to bottom hav...

What happens to your outstanding loans if the bank falls?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Budapest bikers hand out sandwiches and hope for Christmas

On a chilly evening before Christmas, more than a dozen cyclists emerge from the basement of an old apartment building in Budapest with backpacks full of sandwiches to feed the homeless. They are the Budapest Bike Maffia, a voluntary organi...

Vikas Swarup appointed Secretary (West) in foreign ministry

Senior diplomat Vikas Swarup was on Wednesday appointed Secretary West in the Ministry of External Affairs, a Personnel Ministry order said. The Appointments Committee of the Cabinet ACC has approved the appointment of Swarup, a 1986 batch ...

EIB invests EUR 76.5 million in solar projects in Spain during COP25

During the UN Climate Change conference in Madrid, COP 25, the European Investment Bank EIB has announced that it has invested EUR 76.5 million in one of the largest solar projects in Spain, demonstrating its strong commitment in regards to...

QUOTEBOX--Demonstrations mark case against Myanmar at U.N.'s World Court

Hearings are underway at the International Court of Justice in The Hague, where Myanmar is accused of genocide against its minority Muslim Rohingya population during a 2017 military crackdown.Gambia, which initiated proceedings in November ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019