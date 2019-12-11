Citizenship Amendment Bill passage marks 'dark day' in constitutional history of India: Sonia
Congress president Sonia Gandhi on Wednesday said the passage of the Citizenship Amendment Bill marks a "dark day" in constitutional history of India and a "victory of narrow minded and bigoted forces" over the country's pluralism.
In a statement, she also reiterated Congress' determination to be relentless in its struggle against what she alleged was the BJP's "dangerously divisive and polarising agenda".
"The Bill fundamentally challenges the idea of India that our forefathers fought for and, in its place, creates a disturbed, distorted and divided India where religion will become a determinant of nationhood," she said.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Sonia Gandhi
- India
- Congress
- BJP
ALSO READ
Sonia Gandhi reads out Preamble of Indian Constitution during Oppn protest
'Absolutely', says Cong president Sonia Gandhi when asked if she is confident of winning Maha floor test.
Sonia Gandhi unlikely to attend Uddhav Thackeray's swearing-in ceremony
Every effort was made to blatantly sabotage the three party alliance govt formation: Sonia Gandhi at CPP meeting.
Aaditya Thackeray meets Sonia Gandhi, invites her for Uddhav's swearing-in