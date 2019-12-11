4 held for killing woman in Ghaziabad

Four people have been arrested after a 45-year-old woman was shot at in Loni area here last week, police said on Wednesday. The woman, identified as Indira Verma, was shot at a point blank range in the head in Balram nagar colony on Thursday while she was returning to her house in Ganga Vihar colony of Delhi's Gokul Puri area.

She was rushed to the GTB hospital but succumbed to her injuries on Sunday. Following a tip-off, police intercepted a car and arrested its driver and three passengers on Tuesday at around 11 pm, Superintendent of Police (rural) Neeraj kumar Jadaun told PTI.

He said the four men, identified as Arvind, Rohit, Harish and Prince alias Kunal, are contract killers. During interrogation, Harish and Rohit confessed that they killed Verma, the SP said.

They revealed that a contract for killing Verma was given to them by her nephew, Arvind, in exchange of Rs 5 lakh, the officer said. The accused told police that the woman's nephew wanted her dead because she was pressuring him to vacate her property in Gulab Vatika colony, he said.

Arvind was living in the house owned by Verma in the Gulab Vatika colony but she had decided to sell the property, the SP said. The officer said Arvind has confessed to hiring the men for killing Verma in order to grab her house.

Two country-made pistols, four bullets, a motorcycle and a car have been recovered from Rohit and Harish.

