BJP directs its cadres to actively celebrate Good Governance day on Vajpayee's birth anniversary on Dec 25

The Bharatiya Janata Party has directed all its state units to actively take part in "Good Governance Day" to celebrate former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee's birthday on December 25.

Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

The Bharatiya Janata Party has directed all its state units to actively take part in "Good Governance Day" to celebrate former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee's birthday on December 25. It has issued an advisory to all its state unit chiefs, state in-charges and all organisational leaders to actively take part and celebrate the late Prime Minister's birth anniversary as "Good Governance Day".

BJP has asked party MPs and elected members to spend December 25 in their constituency to work towards ensuring cleanliness and educate people to ban single-use plastic as part of the "Swachh Bharat Abhiyan" . Rajya Sabha MPs have also been tasked to take part in the programmes organised by local party units.

According to BJP's internal circular, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and many other VIPs including President Ram Nath Kovind, Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu, former Prime Ministers, Lok Sabha Speaker, BJP President and several Union Ministers and family members of the late Prime Minister with other invitees will pay floral tributes at the Sadaiv Atal samadhi of the late Prime Minister in Delhi. BJP has directed all its local units to organise several programmes like 'Kavi Sammelans', debates, poetry recitals, meetings to discuss the former PM's life and how Modi government is taking forward Good Governance.

The birth anniversary of Vajpayee was declared as Good Governance Day by the Modi government in 2014. (ANI)

