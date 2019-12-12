Left Menu
Development News Edition

Andhra cabinet approves Disha Act providing for harsher punishments for crimes against women

The Andhra Pradesh Cabinet on Wednesday under Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy approved the enactment of the Andhra Pradesh Criminal Law (Amendment) Act also known as the Disha Act that provides for harsher punishments, including death sentence, to those guilty of heinous crimes against women.

  • ANI
  • |
  • Amaravati (Andhra Pradesh)
  • |
  • Updated: 12-12-2019 03:48 IST
  • |
  • Created: 12-12-2019 03:48 IST
Andhra cabinet approves Disha Act providing for harsher punishments for crimes against women
Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy (File Photo). Image Credit: ANI

The Andhra Pradesh Cabinet on Wednesday under Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy approved the enactment of the Andhra Pradesh Criminal Law (Amendment) Act also known as the Disha Act that provides for harsher punishments, including death sentence, to those guilty of heinous crimes against women. As announced earlier in the assembly by Chief Minister, in the presence of adequate conclusive evidence in cases of crime against women such as rape, acid attacks among others the judgment must be pronounced within 21 days and trial must be completed in 14 days.

The cabinet also approved the Andhra Pradesh Special Court for Specified Offences against Women and Children Act 2019, which allows the establishment of special courts in each district to address crimes against women and children. The bill allows taking actions under Indian Penal Code section 354 (E) against those who upload posts in social media that degrades women's reputation. For the same, first time offenders would be punished with two years imprisonment, second-time offenders with four years of imprisonment. Actions would be taken under IPC 354 (F) on those who are involved in sexual assault on children.

The offenders in such cases will be served with the punishment of 10 to 14 years and in case of severity in the committed crime, the punishment would be extended from 14 years to lifetime imprisonment. The cabinet has approved to extend the imprisonment for such crimes under POCSO Act. Some other major decisions taken by the cabinet include to set up a new department to bring village and ward volunteers, secretariats under this department. This is to monitor and strengthen the secretariat system.

The state cabinet has also approved for the setting up of Public Transport Department for merging APSRTC in the government and the department will be included under Transportation, Roads and Buildings, National Highways Department. For the 51,488 employees in APSRTC, the cabinet has decided to recruit those employees in the Public Transport Department. The Cabinet also approved for the continuation of existing outsourcing employee services in RTC. It has further decided to withdraw cases registered in Thuni incident, Kapu protest, and Bhogapuram land collection.

The cabinet approved the YSR Pension guidelines. The government has revised the existing guidelines YSR Pension. It also approved for Andhra Pradesh Millet Board Act 2019 and decided for the establishment of a board to increase the cultivation of cereals in drought and rainfall areas. The Cabinet also decided to draft a bill for Andhra Pradesh Pulses Board Act, 2019. The Cabinet approved Andhra Pradesh tax on profession, trade, callings and employment amendment bill-2019.

The Cabinet approved to make Telugu as a mandatory subject in all the schools in the state. Medium of Instruction should be English for 1-6 class students from the next academic year. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Yes Bank shares plunge 15 pc on capital infusion concerns

Google Chrome 79 introduces real-time phishing protections, password breach warnings

Tri-service exercise INDRA- 2019 between India and Russia conducts

COP25: Science unequivocal on urgency to act, UN General Assembly President says

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

These innovators are making humanitarian response more efficient

These alarming trends prompt a call for the world to not only address the ongoing crisis but also to adopt innovative approaches to fulfill the growing humanitarian needs in such emergencies. ...

Hyderabad Encounter: A sentiment analysis of public mood on day of encounter

Sentiment analysis of twitter users revealed that they showered salutes on Hyderabad police for eliminating alleged gang rapists of the veterinary doctor but only a few believe in cops version of successive events leading to encounter....

Hyderabad Encounter: Time to review modern judiciary and restore people’s confidence

Its probably for the first time in the history of independent India, the parliamentarians, chief ministers and ministers in the Union and State governments are openly supporting an encounter. This indicates the people from top to bottom hav...

What happens to your outstanding loans if the bank falls?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

French police arrest former Argentine policeman over Dirty War crimes - lawyer

Former police officer Mario Sandoval, accused of crimes against humanity during Argentinas Dirty War four decades ago, was arrested by French police on Wednesday after years of legal tussles, a lawyer representing the Argentine government s...

Death toll from NZ volcano eruption rises to eight

New Zealand Police said on Thursday that two more people had died from injuries sustained during the eruption of the White Island volcano this week, bringing the confirmed death toll to eight.The two people had been receiving treatment in h...

Lakers F Kuzma ruled out vs. Magic

Los Angeles Lakers forward Kyle Kuzma was ruled out of Wednesdays game at Orlando with a left ankle injury, while nagging injuries to other key players could play a role in the teams game against the Magic. Guard Rajon Rondo was listed as q...

UPDATE 1-U.S. Senate committee approves Turkey sanctions bill

A U.S. Senate committee backed legislation on Wednesday to impose sanctions on Turkey after its offensive in Syria and purchase of a Russian S-400 missile system, the latest move in the chamber to push Republican President Donald Trump to t...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019