J-K: Locals in Kathua say houses damaged in heavy mortar shelling from Pak

Locals living in Hiranagar sector of Kathua district along the International Border said that their houses were damaged in heavy mortar shelling by Pakistani rangers as shells landed in the civilian areas.

  • Kathua (Jammu And Kashmir)
  • Updated: 12-12-2019 07:46 IST
  • Created: 12-12-2019 07:46 IST
Houses damaged in mortar shelling in Kathua district (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

Locals living in Hiranagar sector of Kathua district along the International Border said that their houses were damaged in heavy mortar shelling by Pakistani rangers as shells landed in the civilian areas. Heavy mortar shelling took place on Tuesday night and Wednesday at around 8:30 pm here, at the forward border village Rathua and Pansar that targeted residential areas, locals said.

"There was heavy firing from Pakistani side at night. Our children live in fear. We want that Pakistan should be given a solid reply or we should be given another place to move and stay with our families. Live mortar shells are also dropped here," said Shanty Kumar, a resident. Aarti Devi a student and resident of Kathua told ANI that children are unable to study due to the firing that takes place here at night.

"We move to bunkers when the firing starts. Four to five houses have been damaged due to bombs and people here have to suffer heavy loss as well," Devi added. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

