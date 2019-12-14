Fire in plywood factory at Delhi's Mundka

A fire broke out in a plywood factory in Mundka here on Saturday, a Delhi Fire Service official said.

A call about the blaze was received at around 5 am, after which 20 fire tenders were sent to the spot, he said.

No casualty was reported yet but the fire had spread to a bulb factory located opposite to the plywood factory, the official said.

