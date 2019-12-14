CAA protests: Army issues advisory against fake news, disinformation

The Indian Army has issued an advisory to people to be cautious against fake news and disinformation being spread by some people on social media regarding its operations in the North-East. "Guard against Fake News and Disinformation. Please guard against vicious lies and disinformation being spread by some on social media. #IndianArmy #NationFirst," read a post on the official Twitter handle of the Army.

In the wake of protests in the northeastern states over the Citizenship (Amendment) Act, 2019, 26 Army columns have been deployed in Assam to support the Central Armed Police Forces (CAPF) to handle the situation there, Army sources said. The strength of one column is about 70 personnel of all ranks.

The suspension of mobile Internet services was extended for another 48 hours in 10 districts of Assam. Meanwhile, Assam Rifles is managing the situation in the restive areas of Assam and Tripura.

The Citizenship (Amendment) Act, 2019, seeks to grant Indian citizenship to refugees from Hindu, Christian, Sikh, Buddhist and Zoroastrian communities fleeing religious persecution from Pakistan, Afghanistan, and Bangladesh and who entered India on or before December 31, 2014. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)