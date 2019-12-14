Left Menu
  • Noida (Uttar Pradesh)
  • Updated: 14-12-2019 10:41 IST
  • Created: 14-12-2019 10:41 IST
Noida: After husband jumped to death at metro station, woman commits suicide with daughter
Visual of the woman's housing society in Noida. . Image Credit: ANI

Hours after her husband jumped to death at Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium metro station in New Delhi, a woman along with her five-year-old daughter on late Friday night allegedly committed suicide by hanging themselves from a ceiling fan at their residence. "We got the information that the mother and her daughter committed suicide at their residence in Sector 128. During the investigation, we found that the woman's husband committed suicide at Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium metro station in Delhi earlier in the day. She went to see his body," Circle officer Swetabh Pandey told reporters here.

"After returning from there, she went to her room and committed suicide by hanging herself from a ceiling fan along with her daughter. We have ordered for a post-mortem examination of the bodies and investigating the case," he said. Earlier on Friday, the woman's husband (33) allegedly committed suicide by jumping in front of an incoming metro train at Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium station.

According to police, the woman's brother-in-law said that the couple was facing financial crunches. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

