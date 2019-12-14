PM Modi arrives in Kanpur to chair National Ganga Council meet, review progress

Kanpur (Uttar Pradesh) [India], Dec 14 (ANI) Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday arrived here to chair the first meeting of National Rejuvenation, Protection and Management of River Ganga Council (National Ganga Council). He was greeted by key BJP leaders including Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and UP cabinet minister Satish Mahana, upon his arrival at the Chakeri airport in Kanpur.

Meanwhile, security has been heightened in the city for the Prime Minister's visit. Modi will also review the progress of work done and deliberate on aspects of cleaning the Ganga.

Among those expected to be present are Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, Uttarakhand Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat, Deputy Chief Minister of Bihar Sushil Kumar Modi, Union Ministers Prahlad Singh Patel, Hardeep Singh Puri, Harsh Vardhan, Prakash Javadekar, Narendra Singh Tomar and Gajendra Singh Shekhawat among others. "All the preparations for the programme have been completed. The Chief Minister (Yogi Adityanath) has also inspected the area. Preparations have been done as per the protocol of the Prime Minister. The Chief Minister has ordered that cleanliness and security should be given priority," Kanpur District Magistrate Vijay Vishwas Pant told ANI here.

Prem Prakash, ADG Kanpur Zone said that tri-level security arrangements have been done for the Prime Minister's visit. (ANI)

