Curfew relaxed in Shillong from 10 am to 7 pm

  • PTI
  • |
  • Shillong
  • |
  • Updated: 14-12-2019 11:34 IST
  • |
  • Created: 14-12-2019 11:34 IST
The curfew, imposed in parts of the city amid violent protests against the amended Citizenship Act, was relaxed on Saturday from 10 am to 7 pm as the law and order situation improved, officials said. Offices and a few shops have opened in the state capital, said East Khasi Hills district deputy commissioner M W Nongbri.

"The curfew has been relaxed due to the improved law and order situation," Nongbri told PTI. She said traffic has been normal since morning in the city and there was no report of any untoward incident in the past 12 hours.

The curfew was relaxed on Friday for 12 hours, beginning 10 am. Meanwhile, the state government has decided to convene a special one-day session of the Meghalaya assembly to bring in a resolution to implement the Inner Line Permit regime.

"We have decided to convene a special session of the state legislative assembly with the sole aim to bring in a resolution to implement the ILP regime," Deputy Chief Minister Prestone Tynsong told PTI. Led by Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma, a delegation from the state also met Union Home Minister Amit Shah and apprised him of the shortage of essential commodities here following the situation in neighboring Assam.

"The Union Home Minister was very receptive to all the issues, raised by the delegation and has agreed to examine the matter at the earliest," a statement from the Chief Minister's Office said..

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

JNU Administration's 100-meter challenge before JNUSU

For the first time in its history, Jawaharlal Nehru University JNU Administration is seeking permanent deployment of local police to keep protesting students at 100 meters away from the Administrative Block. It would be interesting to see h...

Sentiment Analysis of Twitter users during COP25: Governments losing trust on Climate Action

Sentiment analysis of Twitter users during COP25 in Madrid, being held from December 2-13, shows widespread fear on climate change due to global warming but almost no trust on governments in meeting the emission targets. In the analysis the...

These innovators are making humanitarian response more efficient

These alarming trends prompt a call for the world to not only address the ongoing crisis but also to adopt innovative approaches to fulfill the growing humanitarian needs in such emergencies. ...

Hyderabad Encounter: A sentiment analysis of public mood on day of encounter

Sentiment analysis of twitter users revealed that they showered salutes on Hyderabad police for eliminating alleged gang rapists of the veterinary doctor but only a few believe in cops version of successive events leading to encounter....

