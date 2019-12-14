Left Menu
Development News Edition

Non-registration of shelter homes has led to child sexual abuse, trafficking: Retired Justice Lokur

Former Supreme Court Justice Madan B Lokur on Saturday said that non-registration of shelter homes across the country despite various directions by the courts, central and state government has led to cases of child sexual abuse and trafficking.

  • ANI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 14-12-2019 13:48 IST
  • |
  • Created: 14-12-2019 13:48 IST
Non-registration of shelter homes has led to child sexual abuse, trafficking: Retired Justice Lokur
Former Supreme Court Justice Madan B Lokur addressing an event on Saturday (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

Former Supreme Court Justice Madan B Lokur on Saturday said that non-registration of shelter homes across the country despite various directions given by the courts, central and state government has led to cases of child sexual abuse and trafficking. Addressing an event organized by UNICEF, Justice Lokur said, "The courts, central and state government have time and again issued directions regarding registration of shelter homes but it has yet not been done and that is why there are cases of sexual abuse of children and trafficking."

Speaking at the same event pursuant to Justice Lokur, Justice D Y Chandrachud also expressed similar sentiments and said that India has "amazing legislation" but there is no implementation of the law. Alluding to alleged sexual and physical assault of several girls at a shelter home in Muzaffarpur, he said that the problem lies in the "absence of a standard and its enforcement".

Raking up the issue of rampant violation of child rights in shelter homes, Supreme Court Justice Deepak Gupta said that the focus should be shifted to alternate care and betterment of care provided in the institutions. "We have a plethora of laws for the betterment of children. Various schemes have been initiated by the government but we cannot say that everything is working perfectly on the ground level. There are rampant violations of child rights," he said.

Referring to a possible solution to the issue, he suggested that alternative care should be provided to the child rather than sending them to the shelter homes. "Every child has a right to be brought up in his or her environment. The aim should to reduce institutionalization and give alternate care to children."

He said that shelter homes should be properly monitored. "There are institutions that are poorly run and exploit children. We heard a case where the children would be sent out for begging by the institutions run on government funding." Justice Gupta the shelter homes should be managed by a computerized system. "Most importantly, Juvenile Justice Committees should be wound up and the Ministry of Women and Child Development should do the duty and ensure that children are given the protection they deserve." (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Delhi: 2 Nigerian nationals arrested for ATM cloning, 37 cloned cards recovered

Big Mishra opens 'live pedha' outlet in Bengaluru

UPDATE 2-Armed group claims killing 4 humanitarian hostages in Nigeria, aid organization says

Peter Dinklage says there were 'signposts' hinting at Daenerys' fate in 'Game of Thrones'

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

JNU Administration's 100-meter challenge before JNUSU

For the first time in its history, Jawaharlal Nehru University JNU Administration is seeking permanent deployment of local police to keep protesting students at 100 meters away from the Administrative Block. It would be interesting to see h...

Sentiment Analysis of Twitter users during COP25: Governments losing trust on Climate Action

Sentiment analysis of Twitter users during COP25 in Madrid, being held from December 2-13, shows widespread fear on climate change due to global warming but almost no trust on governments in meeting the emission targets. In the analysis the...

These innovators are making humanitarian response more efficient

These alarming trends prompt a call for the world to not only address the ongoing crisis but also to adopt innovative approaches to fulfill the growing humanitarian needs in such emergencies. ...

Hyderabad Encounter: A sentiment analysis of public mood on day of encounter

Sentiment analysis of twitter users revealed that they showered salutes on Hyderabad police for eliminating alleged gang rapists of the veterinary doctor but only a few believe in cops version of successive events leading to encounter....

Videos

Latest News

JK: Doda Administration issues public advisory on snowfall

As the entire Jammu and Kashmir has been receiving continuous spell of snowfall, the district administration of Doda on Sunday issued an advisory and has suggested people not to wander near avalanche-prone areas. The people of Doda and Kish...

Kohli, Rohit can break my record: Brian Lara

Former West Indies skipper Brian Lara has named two Indian top guns who can break his record of 400 runs in the single innings of a Test match. Attacking players are the ones who are best suited to break a record. Players like Virat Kohli w...

UPDATE 1-Strong earthquake strikes Philippines, no tsunami risk seen

A powerful earthquake struck near the southern Philippines city of Davao on Sunday, the U.S. Geological Survey said, but there was no threat of a tsunami.The magnitude 6.8 quake was centred 61 km 38 miles southwest of Davao on the southern ...

UPDATE 2-Strong earthquake strikes southern Philippines, no tsunami expected

A powerful earthquake struck near the Philippines city of Davao on Sunday, the U.S. Geological Survey said, the latest tremor to strike the southern part of the country in recent months, but there was no threat of a tsunami.The magnitude 6....
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019