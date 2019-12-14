Charas worth over Rs 6 cr seized in UP; 4 Nepalese women held

Four Nepalese women were arrested after more than 20 kg charas worth over Rs 6 crore was recovered from them in neighbouring Bahraich district, police said on Saturday. A police team patrolling Rupaideeh area intercepted the four women near a school. They were found carrying the contraband, DIG Rajesh Singh said.

All the four were arrested and a case under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act was filed against them, the DIG said. The seized contraband has an estimated worth of Rs 6.23 crore in the international market, Singh added.

