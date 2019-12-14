Left Menu
Development News Edition

Guwahati: Rush in markets after relaxation in curfew, citizens crowd ATMs for cash withdrawal

Following the relaxation in curfew which was imposed in Guwahati in the wake of protests over the Citizenship (Amendment) Act, a large number of citizens rushed to the ATMs to withdraw their money.

  • ANI
  • |
  • Guwahati (Assam)
  • |
  • Updated: 14-12-2019 15:33 IST
  • |
  • Created: 14-12-2019 15:33 IST
Guwahati: Rush in markets after relaxation in curfew, citizens crowd ATMs for cash withdrawal
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

Following the relaxation in curfew which was imposed in Guwahati in the wake of protests over the Citizenship (Amendment) Act, a large number of citizens rushed to the ATMs to withdraw their money. The curfew in Guwahati was relaxed from 9 AM to 4 PM by the administration today.

Speaking to ANI, a citizen said: "I am a student and I live alone. It is very difficult to manage my days without cash and the internet. I have spent the last four days on boiled rice. Today, I got my money after waiting for an hour." Another resident of Guwahati also echoed similar sentiment and said: "I have come from Gujarat, and I have been spending the last few days without money. Today, I came here and withdrew my cash after waiting for hours."

Another Assamese citizen stated that the protest has caused a lot of suffering to the common people, and demanded the government to do something. Protests have broken out in Guwahati and other parts of Assam following the passage of Citizenship (Amendment) Bill 2019 in Parliament on Wednesday, and it becoming an Act thereupon after the Presidential assent.

As many as 26 Army columns were deployed in Assam to assist the Central Armed Police Forces (CAPF) to handle the situation. Earlier, the administration had suspended mobile Internet services for 24 hours on Wednesday in 10 districts of the state -- Lakhimpur, Tinsukia, Dhemaji, Dibrugarh, Charaideo, Sivasagar, Jorhat, Golaghat, Kamrup (metro) and Kamrup.

The Citizenship (Amendment) Act, 2019 seeks to grant Indian citizenship to refugees from Hindu, Christian, Sikh, Buddhist and Zoroastrian communities fleeing religious persecution from Pakistan, Afghanistan, and Bangladesh and who entered India on or before December 31, 2014. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Delhi: 2 Nigerian nationals arrested for ATM cloning, 37 cloned cards recovered

Big Mishra opens 'live pedha' outlet in Bengaluru

UPDATE 2-Armed group claims killing 4 humanitarian hostages in Nigeria, aid organization says

UPDATE 1-Renault offers CEO job to SEAT's Luca De Meo, says La Vanguardia

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

JNU Administration's 100-meter challenge before JNUSU

For the first time in its history, Jawaharlal Nehru University JNU Administration is seeking permanent deployment of local police to keep protesting students at 100 meters away from the Administrative Block. It would be interesting to see h...

Sentiment Analysis of Twitter users during COP25: Governments losing trust on Climate Action

Sentiment analysis of Twitter users during COP25 in Madrid, being held from December 2-13, shows widespread fear on climate change due to global warming but almost no trust on governments in meeting the emission targets. In the analysis the...

These innovators are making humanitarian response more efficient

These alarming trends prompt a call for the world to not only address the ongoing crisis but also to adopt innovative approaches to fulfill the growing humanitarian needs in such emergencies. ...

Hyderabad Encounter: A sentiment analysis of public mood on day of encounter

Sentiment analysis of twitter users revealed that they showered salutes on Hyderabad police for eliminating alleged gang rapists of the veterinary doctor but only a few believe in cops version of successive events leading to encounter....

Videos

Latest News

Greater Noida: Goons thrash man for selling 'biryani'

A poor biryani vendor was allegedly thrashed and abused by some local goons purportedly for selling biryani in Rabupura area here on Saturday. The victim, identified as 43-year-old Lokesh, is reportedly living hand-to-mouth by selling the f...

Avengers: Endgame' won't affect story of 'GOTG 3', says James Gunn

Filmmaker James Gunn has made it clear that the events of Avengers Endgame will not have any bearing on the story of Guardians of the Galaxy 3. Gunn, who directed the first two parts of the series, took to Instagram to allay the concerns of...

Here's why Kim Kardashian shared her own family Christmas card this year

Kim Kardashian West, on Friday local time, shared a family Christmas photo that featured her and husband Kanye West with their four children but did not include the rest of her famous family. Although the Kardashian-Jenner Christmas cards a...

Olympics-Abe opens Tokyo 2020 National Stadium

Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe hailed the completion of the National Stadium built for the Tokyo 2020 Olympics on Sunday, his speech at the Kengo Kuma-designed venue praising the efforts to finish on schedule after an early setback.The ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019