Left Menu
Development News Edition

Newly-wed woman flees with cash, ornaments from in-laws' place in UP's Badaun

  • PTI
  • |
  • Badaun
  • |
  • Updated: 14-12-2019 15:37 IST
  • |
  • Created: 14-12-2019 15:37 IST
Newly-wed woman flees with cash, ornaments from in-laws' place in UP's Badaun

A newly-wed woman fled from her in-laws' house with cash and ornaments after giving intoxicants in dinner to the entire family in Uttar Pradesh's Badaun district, police said on Saturday. The incident took place in Chota Para area under Dataganj Kotwali police station area on Friday night, Superintendent of Police (City) Jitendra Kumar Srivastava said quoting the complaint lodged by the family in this connection.

Pravin and Ria got married on December 9 and the woman belonged to Azamgarh, the SP said adding that she fled with Rs 70,000 cash and ornaments worth Rs 3 lakh. He said investigation is on and further action will be taken.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Delhi: 2 Nigerian nationals arrested for ATM cloning, 37 cloned cards recovered

Big Mishra opens 'live pedha' outlet in Bengaluru

UPDATE 2-Armed group claims killing 4 humanitarian hostages in Nigeria, aid organization says

UPDATE 1-Renault offers CEO job to SEAT's Luca De Meo, says La Vanguardia

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

JNU Administration's 100-meter challenge before JNUSU

For the first time in its history, Jawaharlal Nehru University JNU Administration is seeking permanent deployment of local police to keep protesting students at 100 meters away from the Administrative Block. It would be interesting to see h...

Sentiment Analysis of Twitter users during COP25: Governments losing trust on Climate Action

Sentiment analysis of Twitter users during COP25 in Madrid, being held from December 2-13, shows widespread fear on climate change due to global warming but almost no trust on governments in meeting the emission targets. In the analysis the...

These innovators are making humanitarian response more efficient

These alarming trends prompt a call for the world to not only address the ongoing crisis but also to adopt innovative approaches to fulfill the growing humanitarian needs in such emergencies. ...

Hyderabad Encounter: A sentiment analysis of public mood on day of encounter

Sentiment analysis of twitter users revealed that they showered salutes on Hyderabad police for eliminating alleged gang rapists of the veterinary doctor but only a few believe in cops version of successive events leading to encounter....

Videos

Latest News

UPDATE 3-Strong earthquake shakes southern Philippines, damage reported

A powerful earthquake struck near the Philippines city of Davao on Sunday, the U.S. Geological Survey said, the latest tremor to strike the southern part of the country in recent months, causing damage to buildings but no tsunami.The magnit...

NHL roundup: Caps rout Lightning after Kucherov hurt

Lars Eller and Garnet Hathaway scored 45 seconds apart to break a third-period tie in the Washington Capitals win over the host Tampa Bay Lightning, who lost Nikita Kucherov -- the NHLs MVP and points leader last season - to injury in the m...

Eddie Murphy says 'Dolemite Is My Name' is not his comeback film

Eddie Murphy does not like his Netflix project Dolemite Is My Name to be called his comeback movie as the actor says he has made films continuously for many years now. The biographical comedy, directed by Craig Brewer, features the comedian...

U.S. envoy arrives in S.Korea as Pyongyang ramps up pressure

Stephen Biegun, the U.S. special envoy for North Korea, arrived in South Korea on Sunday as Pyongyang stepped up pressure on Washington to make concessions to revive stalled denuclearisation talks ahead of a year-end deadline. Bieguns arriv...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019