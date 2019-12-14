Left Menu
Development News Edition

Akhilesh meets family of Unnao rape victim who was set ablaze

  • PTI
  • |
  • Unnao
  • |
  • Updated: 14-12-2019 17:29 IST
  • |
  • Created: 14-12-2019 17:29 IST
Akhilesh meets family of Unnao rape victim who was set ablaze

Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav here on Saturday met the family of the Unnao rape victim who was set ablaze by the accused and assured help in the fight for justice. Yadav, who arrived at the victim's village under the Bihar police station area here, said, "Our party will fight for justice to the family of the rape victim."

"It is our responsibility that the family gets justice and the guilty get punished. I have told my partymen that in case the family wants any help, we will together work to make it available to them," Yadav said in an informal interaction with mediapersons. Akhilesh asked about the steps taken by the administration and said,"This poor family has lost its brave daughter. She was on her way to seek justice but failed to get it."

When told that the government immediately rushed her to a Delhi hospital to save her life, Akhilesh said, "The girl was not sent to save her life but to safeguard the government. She was sent to ward off any problems politically. The government was well aware of her health condition." Taking a dig at the Centre and state government, he said instead of checking crime, they were presenting statistics belonging to earlier regimes.

"Both governments are out to hoodwink people," he said. The 23-year-old Unnao rape victim, who was set ablaze by five people, including two rape accused, had succumbed to her burn injuries in Delhi's Safdarjung Hospital and her last rites were performed at her native village.

She was attacked and set on fire while on her way to Rae Bareli in connection with her court case. All five accused were subsequently arrested.PTI CORR SAB RDK

RDK

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Delhi: 2 Nigerian nationals arrested for ATM cloning, 37 cloned cards recovered

Big Mishra opens 'live pedha' outlet in Bengaluru

UPDATE 2-Armed group claims killing 4 humanitarian hostages in Nigeria, aid organization says

Peter Dinklage says there were 'signposts' hinting at Daenerys' fate in 'Game of Thrones'

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

JNU Administration's 100-meter challenge before JNUSU

For the first time in its history, Jawaharlal Nehru University JNU Administration is seeking permanent deployment of local police to keep protesting students at 100 meters away from the Administrative Block. It would be interesting to see h...

Sentiment Analysis of Twitter users during COP25: Governments losing trust on Climate Action

Sentiment analysis of Twitter users during COP25 in Madrid, being held from December 2-13, shows widespread fear on climate change due to global warming but almost no trust on governments in meeting the emission targets. In the analysis the...

These innovators are making humanitarian response more efficient

These alarming trends prompt a call for the world to not only address the ongoing crisis but also to adopt innovative approaches to fulfill the growing humanitarian needs in such emergencies. ...

Hyderabad Encounter: A sentiment analysis of public mood on day of encounter

Sentiment analysis of twitter users revealed that they showered salutes on Hyderabad police for eliminating alleged gang rapists of the veterinary doctor but only a few believe in cops version of successive events leading to encounter....

Videos

Latest News

Rajasthan: 5 army personnel injured in road accident

Five army personnel on Sunday were injured in a road accident after an army vehicle they were travelling on, collided with a car near Sonu village in Jaipur. All the injured have been admitted to the State Jawahar Hospital.Kotwali police re...

Missing woman's body found in Varanasi

A 24-year-old woman, who was missing since December 11, was found dead along the river in Varanasi. Police on Saturday said the missing body was found in a river which falls under Chaubepur Police station limits.Rape has not been ascertaine...

Kerala working towards developing Design Policy to promote sustainable infrastructure

Kerala is working towards developing a Design Policy for promoting sustainable infrastructure that employs innovative designs for habitats and smart cities, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan has said. He said the government will launch a Kera...

Protests against Citizenship law continue in Bengal, roads

Protests over the amended Citizenship Act continued in various parts of Bengal for the third consecutive day on Sunday as sporadic incidents of violence were reported from Nadia, Birbhum, North 24 Parganas and Howrah districts of the state,...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019