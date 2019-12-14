Facing opposition from kin, Maha teen couple commits suicide

A girl and boy, both 17 years ofage, allegedly committed suicide by jumping into a well inJalna in Maharashtra as their kin disapproved of theirrelationship, with the girl's father even filing a caseagainst the boy, police said on Saturday

The girl and boy, from Matjalgaon and Bhivandi Bodkhavillages respectively in Ambad tehsil here, had left home onFriday and their bodies were later found in a well, anofficial said

"Both studied in Class XII in the same college. Thegirl's father had, on Friday, filed an abduction case againstthe boy after the couple left their homes. He had earlierstopped his daughter from attending college after he got toknow about their relationship," the Ambad police stationofficial said.

