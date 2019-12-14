Maha: LGBT activist claims 7-8 people assaulted him

An LGBTQ rights activist from Nagpur in Maharashtra on Saturday said he was assaulted late last month by "7-8 men" for not giving in to their sexual advances, and alleged police had arrested just four of them, all of whom got bail later. The Lesbian-Gay-Bisexual-Trans-Queer activist said the incident happened late night on November 28 when he was returning from a gymnasium.

"Three motorcycle-borne men approached me that night and demanded sexual favours which I refused. Then another two people came with the same request, which too I turned down. A little later, some 7-8 men came to my house and assaulted me, including a hit on the head with a bat," he said. "I was rushed to a hospital and managed to file a police complaint on December 6. But police arrested only four people and even they have been released on bail," he said.

However, Inspector Kishore Nagrare of Pachpaoli police station denied there was any let-up in the probe on their part. "A case under sections 324 (voluntarily causing hurt by dangerous weapons or means) and 334 (whoever voluntarily causes hurt on grave and sudden provocation) of the IPC was registered after the victim approached us. We arrested four people and they got bail from court," Nagrare said.

The official said CCTV footage of the area had been examined and it came to light that the accused and the victim knew each other..

