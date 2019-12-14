Fire in plywood factory at Delhi's Mundka under control, cooling operation underway

A fire broke out in a plywood factory in Mundka here on Saturday, a Delhi Fire Service official said. A call about the blaze was received at around 5 am, after which 20 fire tenders were sent to the spot, he said.

No casualty was reported but the fire spread to a bulb factory located opposite to the plywood factory, the official said. According to officials, the fire was brought under control by 9.30 am and the cooling operation is underway.

Last week, at least 43 people were killed when a massive fire ripped through a four-storey building housing illegal manufacturing units in north Delhi's congested Anaj Mandi area.

