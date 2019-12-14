Left Menu
Amid scarcity, man steals 20 kgs of onions in Hyderabad

As the prices of onions are escalating around the country, an unidentified man in Hyderabad stole 20 kgs of onions from a vegetable vendor.

Amid scarcity, man steals 20 kgs of onions in Hyderabad
20 kgs of onions stolen in Hyderabad. Photo/ANI. Image Credit: ANI

As the prices of onions are escalating around the country, an unidentified man in Hyderabad stole 20 kgs of onions from a vegetable vendor. On the night of December 13, a man was seen stealing onions from sacks of onions kept on stalls of a vegetable vendor. The entire incident was captured on a CCTV camera.

According to Chikkadpalli police, they received this information today from a women vendor stating last night one unknown person came to her shop after it was closed and stole 20 kgs of onion. Meanwhile, in Vizianagaram district of Andhra Pradesh, people are rushing to Parvatipuram town to buy onions as the scarcity of onions has left people high and dry around the country. The rush has created a stampede like situation. Onions are supplied every alternate day to the people. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

