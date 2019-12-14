Three women, three kids injured as fire breaks out in house

Three women and three children were injured in a fire that broke out in a house in Northwest Delhi's Shalimar Bagh area on Saturday evening, officials said. According to fire department, they received information regarding the blaze at 6.05 pm.

Total eight fire tender were rushed to the spot, they said, adding three women and three children were rushed to a hospital. Further details are awaited, they said.

PTI NIT NIT RAX RAX

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)