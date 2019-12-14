Left Menu
Chhattisgarh: Police arrest man for allegedly raping woman in Raipur

Police on Saturday arrested a person for allegedly raping a woman in a hotel here.

The accused in the police custody on Saturday.. Image Credit: ANI

Police on Saturday arrested a person for allegedly raping a woman in a hotel here. Police said that around 30 people from Kawardha-Bilaspur had come here on Friday for training at Hotel Sheetal on VIP Road under Tikrapara police station. Later they shifted to Corbiz Hotel in Pachpedi Naka, where the incident took place.

Speaking to ANI, Praful Thakur, ASP, Raipur, said: "The victim belongs to Kawardha, who had come to the hotel for a training session at an automobile company. The accused raped her in the hotel. He has been arrested." Police said the accused was identified as Varun Nair Sakri, a resident of Bilaspur.

The victim's health deteriorated following the incident, and she was hospitalised in a private hospital for treatment, where she shared the details of the incident with her friends. Further investigation regarding the matter is underway. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

