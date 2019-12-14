New Delhi, Dec 14 (PTI) These are the top stories from the northern region at 8.45 pm.

These are the top stories from the northern region at 8.45 pm. DEL62 LDALL CONG RALLY Modi govt dividing people, destroying economy: Cong leaders allege at Delhi rally New Delhi: The Congress leadership on Saturday launched an all-out attack on the Modi government over alleged attempts to "divide" the people of the country and "failures" on the economic front, with party chief Sonia Gandhi claiming the Citizenship Amendment Act would "shred" India's soul and vowing to fight till the last breath to protect the nation, its democracy and the Constitution.

DEL57 UP-2NDLD PM Rejuvenation of Ganga should be shining example of cooperative federalism: PM Kanpur (UP): Prime Minister Narendra Modi chaired the first meeting of the National Ganga Council here on Saturday and said that rejuvenation of the river should be a shining example of cooperative federalism. DEL53 UP-FATEHPUR-RAPE Girl raped, set ablaze in UP's Fatehpur district Banda (UP): In a chilling reminder of the recent Unnao case, an 18-year-old girl was allegedly raped and set ablaze at a village in neighbouring Fatehpur district here on Saturday.

DES21 UP-UNNAO-AKHILESH Akhilesh meets family of Unnao rape victim who was set ablaze Unnao (UP): Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav here on Saturday met the family of the Unnao rape victim who was set ablaze by the accused and assured help in the fight for justice. DEL43 JK-LD-FAROOQ-PSA Farooq Abdullah's detention extended by 3 months Srinagar: The detention of Farooq Abdullah, a three-term chief minister of erstwhile state of Jammu and Kashmir, was extended on Saturday by three months and he would continue to remain at his residence that has been declared a sub-jail, officials said here.

DEL52 JK-FAROOQ-NC NC terms extension of Farooq Abdullah's detention 'unfortunate' Jammu, Dec 14 (PTI) The National Conference on Saturday termed "most unfortunate" and "undemocratic" the extension of party president Farooq Abdullah's detention by three months under the stringent Public Safety Act. DES30 JK-LD FLIGHTS Flight operations resume at Srinagar airport after week-long disruption due to fog, snow Srinagar: The air-traffic to and fro Kashmir was restored on Saturday after remaining suspended for seven consecutive days due to poor visibility caused by heavy fog and snowfall in the valley, officials said.

DES20 PB-SAD-LD-SUKHBIR Sukhbir Singh Badal unanimously re-elected SAD chief Amritsar: Sukhbir Singh Badal was unanimously re-elected as the president of the Shiromani Akali Dal on Saturday. NRG27 HR-ACCIDENT-LD FAMILY Four members of family die as car falls into canal in Haryana's Sonipat district Sonipat: Four members of a family, who were on their way to attend a wedding in nearby Bahadurgarh, died on Saturday when the car they were travelling in fell into the Munak canal in Sonipat district of Haryana, a police official said.

DES18 HP-LD SNOWFALL Snowfall in major tourist places of Himachal Pradesh Shimla: Famous tourist destinations in Himachal Pradesh, including Shimla, Manali, Dalhousie and Kufri, witnessed snowfall overnight which led to the mercury dropping to sub-zero levels on Saturday. NRG22 HP-AVALANCHE Avalanche feared in higher reaches of Himachal, people asked to be cautious Shimla: Fearing avalanche and landslides following recent snowfall and heavy rains in Himachal Pradesh, people and tourists have been asked to remain cautious, a senior official said..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)