PM Modi interacts with IAF personnel in Kanpur, says nation proud of their services

Kanpur (Uttar Pradesh) [India], Dec 14 (ANI):, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday interacted with Indian Air Force personnel in Kanpur and the nation is proud of their services. The Prime Minister shared a group photograph with IAF personnel taken at the Air Force Station in Kanpur on twitter and wrote, "Interacted with IAF pilots and other IAF personnel in Kanpur. India is proud of their outstanding service."
The Prime Minister, who was in Kanpur, chaired the first meeting of the National Ganga Council. The Council has been given overall responsibility for the superintendence of pollution prevention and rejuvenation of Ganga basin, including Ganga and its tributaries.
The first meeting of the Council was aimed at reinforcing the importance of a 'Ganga-centric' approach in all departments of the concerned states as well as relevant central ministries. (ANI)
