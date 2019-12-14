No Headline

(ATTN RT)

Hyderabad, Dec 14 (PTI): The Offer of Appointment of a trainee IPS officer, who is facing a case of domestic violence filed by his wife, has been suspended, sources said on Saturday.

A communication to this effect was issued by the Ministry of Home Affairs, they said adding the Competent Authority considered the issue in view of the case pending investigation/trial against him and decided to suspend the Offer of Appointment till further order.

The Offer of Appointment would be reviewed after the trainee IPS officer gets cleared from such criminal proceedings and thereafter he will be able to join the training at the Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel National Police Academy (SVPNPA) here, the sources added.

On October 27, the IPS probationer was booked under IPC sections 498 A (domestic violence), 323 (voluntarily causing hurt), 506 (criminal intimidation) and SC/ST Prevention of Atrocities Act, based on the complaint filed by his wife, who belongs to the Scheduled Caste community.

According to the FIR, the couple who were in love with each other, got married in February 2018.

Police had said the officer did not inform his parents about the marriage.

However, after getting selected for the IPS cadre, he reportedly started ignoring his 28-year-old wife as his parents were threatened to commit suicide if he continued to live with her.

Unable to bear the neglect, the woman attempted suicide on July 16 this year and later lodged a complaint with the police who counselled the couple.

She once again filed a complaint against the husband on September 3 and the police again counselled them.

The husband treated her as if she was an 'untouchable' and threatened her with dire consequences if she did not agree for divorce, the complaint said.

Earlier, the woman had taken to social media alleging that her husband was insisting on divorce as he wanted to remarry.

