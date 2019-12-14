Woman cyclist killed in hit-and-run accident

A 37-year-old woman cyclist was killed when an unidentified vehicle dashed her bicycle in suburban Vikhroli on Saturday morning, the police said. Sheetal Yatin Jain, the deceased, regularly cycled from Chunabhatti to Airoli thorough the Eastern Express Highway, a police official said.

An unidentified vehicle knocked her down on the highway near Godrej Ghodagate signal around 7.30 am when she was on her way back from Airoli, he said. A police team took her to the Godrej Hospital where she was declared dead on arrival, he said.

Further probe is on, he added...

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)