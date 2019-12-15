Left Menu
Development News Edition

DCW chief writes to PM, demands immediate implementation of Disha Bill in entire country

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 15-12-2019 00:38 IST
  • |
  • Created: 15-12-2019 00:36 IST
DCW chief writes to PM, demands immediate implementation of Disha Bill in entire country
Maliwal also expressed sadness over the "indifferent attitude" of the central government on the issue of women's safety despite her hunger strike. Image Credit: Twitter (@SwatiJaiHind)

DCW chief Swati Maliwal on Saturday wrote to Prime Minister Narendra Modi demanding immediate implementation of the Disha Bill in the entire country, which mandates disposal of cases of atrocities against women within 21 days and handing out the death penalty. Maliwal also expressed sadness over the "indifferent attitude" of the central government on the issue of women's safety despite her hunger strike.

This was her second letter to PM Modi after she sat on the hunger strike on December 3 demanding capital punishment for rapists within six months of their conviction. Maliwal said she will not end her fast till the Disha Bill is implemented in the entire country.

In the evening, her condition deteriorated and doctors and police suggested that she be moved to hospital but she refused to budge. According to a health bulletin, the uric acid in her blood had reached dangerous levels and could damage the kidneys.

The doctors advised that she be shifted to a hospital, following which police got an ambulance but she refused to go to the hospital. The Andhra Pradesh Legislative Assembly passed the bill on Friday.

The proposed new law has been named the Andhra Pradesh Disha Act Criminal Law (AP Amendment) Act, 2019, as a tribute to a veterinarian who was raped and murdered in Hyderabad early this month.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Delhi: 2 Nigerian nationals arrested for ATM cloning, 37 cloned cards recovered

Big Mishra opens 'live pedha' outlet in Bengaluru

UPDATE 2-Armed group claims killing 4 humanitarian hostages in Nigeria, aid organization says

Peter Dinklage says there were 'signposts' hinting at Daenerys' fate in 'Game of Thrones'

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

JNU Administration's 100-meter challenge before JNUSU

For the first time in its history, Jawaharlal Nehru University JNU Administration is seeking permanent deployment of local police to keep protesting students at 100 meters away from the Administrative Block. It would be interesting to see h...

Sentiment Analysis of Twitter users during COP25: Governments losing trust on Climate Action

Sentiment analysis of Twitter users during COP25 in Madrid, being held from December 2-13, shows widespread fear on climate change due to global warming but almost no trust on governments in meeting the emission targets. In the analysis the...

These innovators are making humanitarian response more efficient

These alarming trends prompt a call for the world to not only address the ongoing crisis but also to adopt innovative approaches to fulfill the growing humanitarian needs in such emergencies. ...

Hyderabad Encounter: A sentiment analysis of public mood on day of encounter

Sentiment analysis of twitter users revealed that they showered salutes on Hyderabad police for eliminating alleged gang rapists of the veterinary doctor but only a few believe in cops version of successive events leading to encounter....

Videos

Latest News

2 clerics killed, one injured in road accident near UP's Muzaffarnagar

Two people were killed and one was injured when a motorcycle they were riding was hit by a speeding truck on the Dehradun-Delhi national highway near the Bagowali bypass, around 15 km from here, police said on Sunday. Intazar 24 and his bro...

Delhi's air quality improves to 'moderate' category

The air quality of the national capital improved significantly from the very poor to the moderate category on Sunday. Delhis overall Air Quality Index AQI came down to 115 at 830 am which falls in the moderate category as against 316 on Fri...

Rajasthan: Bank issues notice for 50 paise, refuses to deposit it

Narrating his ordeal about how a public bank had allegedly pasted a notice on his door for 50 paise that was due, and then refused to take it Jitendra Singh here said that he will sue the bank. The case pertains to Khetri of Jhunjhunu distr...

Golf-Deeper US talent pool proves decisive at Presidents Cup

A deeper pool of talent finally proved decisive for a Tiger Woods-led United States team that clinched a 16-14 victory at the Presidents Cup on Sunday after what had been a difficult week. As well as being up against a highly motivated and ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019