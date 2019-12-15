Kerala working towards developing Design Policy to promote sustainable infrastructure

Kerala is working towards developing a Design Policy for promoting sustainable infrastructure that employs innovative designs for habitats and smart cities, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan has said. He said the government will launch a 'Kerala Design Festival' by scaling up the existing KDW format through the integration of multiple events.

"That will make it the world's largest and longest such annual event, the Chief Minister said adding "Kerala Tourism can market it globally so that it will be one more reason for the creative community to travel to Kerala." He was speaking at the valedictory session of the second edition of the Kochi Design Week (KDW) here on Saturday evening. Noting that design had an "inherent potential" across disciplines, the Chief Minister said the government will work with the Kerala Startup Mission and similar agencies to assess the areas that required a stronger focus amid an ongoing mission to rebuild the state's infrastructure.

"We will come up with necessary interventions to boost entrepreneurship, skilling, and other related areas," Vijayan said. The December 12-14 KDW, the country's biggest such annual event, saw experts and enthusiasts exchange ideas that are possible inputs toa long-term development plan for Kerala through futuristic technology and architecture.

More than 100 speakers from within India and 12 other countries addressed sessions and workshops as well as masterclasses before 3,000-plus-design professionals, architects, interior designers, thought leaders, policymakers and government officials, organizers said. The event was organized by the Kerala government's IT and Electronics department.

Vijayan described the KDW as a unique event in Kerala's industrial history, where scholars and buffs in a range of disciplines came together to celebrate 'design'. The event marked "a unique cross-disciplinary attempt" by joining hands with various industry bodies.

He recalled the natural calamities the state suffered during the monsoons of 2018 and 2019 and expressed apprehensions about a 'repeat' of such a tragedy. Given that the administration is striving to rebuild Kerala into a "better, more resilient and environment-friendly place," he said "design thinking" and "creative design experiences" could quicken up the mission.

The Chief Minister described creativity as a domain where the state can play a lead role. To make Kerala the world's creative hub, Vijayan reiterated that the government will build a design-centric 'Centre of Excellence' in Kochi, with hardware and software facilities, fablabs and prototyping facilities besides talent-grooming and community development initiatives.

Ernakulam MP Hibi Eden and Kerala Chief Secretary Tom Jose also spoke on the occasion.

