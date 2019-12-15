13 more farmers booked for burning stubble in UP's Shamli

Thirteen farmers have been booked for burning crop residue at different places under the Thanabhawan and the Jhinjhana police station areas in Shamli district, officials said on Sunday. Shamli District Magistrate Rakhilesh Singh said nine farmers in Jhinjhana police station area and four in Thanabhawan police station area were booked for burning stubble in their fields on Saturday.

In a drive against burning of stubble, at least 31 cases have been registered in the district from December 1-9, he said. The DM warned that gram pradhans, SHOs and patwaris will be responsible for incidents of crop residue burning in their areas.

