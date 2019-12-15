2 clerics killed, one injured in road accident near UP's Muzaffarnagar

Two people were killed and one was injured when a motorcycle they were riding was hit by a speeding truck on the Dehradun-Delhi national highway near the Bagowali bypass, around 15 km from here, police said on Sunday. Intazar (24) and his brother, Ishtakhar (22), were killed, while another person, identified as Mohammad, was injured in the accident that took place on Saturday evening, they said.

All of them were clerics at different mosques and were returning to Muzaffarnagar from Darululom Deoband, the police said. Officials said the bodies were sent for autopsy and the injured was undergoing treatment at a hospital, where his condition was stated to be serious.

Meanwhile, a home guard, Suresh Chand (52), was crushed to death by a car outside a police outpost on the Dehradun-Delhi national highway near Barla village under Chapar police station area here on Saturday evening, officials said. A case was registered against the unidentified driver of the car, they said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)