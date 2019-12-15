Left Menu
Rajasthan: 13-year-old girl allegedly killed following argument over pen

A 13-year-old girl in Badli village of Jaipur was allegedly murdered by her school friend following an argument over a pen, said police.

  • Jaipur (Rajasthan)
  • Updated: 15-12-2019 13:09 IST
Ashok Gupta, Additional Commissioner. Photo/ANI. Image Credit: ANI

A 13-year-old girl in Badli village of Jaipur was allegedly murdered by her school friend following an argument over a pen, said police. The murder took place in the village which falls under Chaksu police station limits on December 14.

Police have arrested the parents of the accused for tampering with the evidence. "A girl in Badli village in Chaksu police station limits was murdered by her school friend using a rod after an argument over a pen. A minor and her parents have been detained in the case for tampering with the evidence," Ashok Gupta, Additional Commissioner said.

"We investigated each house in the village. At the house of the accused we found blood-stained clothes and missing items of the deceased," he added. Further investigation is underway. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

