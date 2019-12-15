Missing woman found dead in UP

The body of a 23-year-old woman missing for the last two days was found near the river Gomti in the Chaubeypur police station area, police said on Sunday. The victim, Preeti Prajapati, was a teacher at a private school and lived in the Maldahiya area here, they said. Prajapati had left home on Wednesday to give tuition to one of her students but did not return, the police said.

After the body was found on Saturday night, family members of the victim, along with other locals, blocked the Chetganj-Maldahiya road here, demanding arrest of those responsible. Residents of Dhakwa village in Chaubeypur spotted the body near a river and informed local police, the police said.

The body was sent for autopsy and an investigation into the matter was on, they said.

