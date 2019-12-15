Left Menu
I am fine, being discharged from hospital : Siddaramaiah

Former Karnataka Chief Minister and Congress leader Siddaramaiah who was admitted to a hospital on December 11 for angioplasty treatment, said that he is fine and was being discharged from the hospital.

  • ANI
  • Bengaluru (Karnataka)
  • Updated: 15-12-2019 14:10 IST
  • Created: 15-12-2019 14:10 IST
Congress leader Siddaramaiah addressing a press conference in Bengaluru on Sunday . Image Credit: ANI

Former Karnataka Chief Minister and Congress leader Siddaramaiah who was admitted to a hospital on December 11 for angioplasty treatment, said that he is fine and was being discharged from the hospital. He, however, said that doctors have advised him rest for a fortnight.

"I am being discharged from the hospital today. I am totally fine now. The doctors have advised me to take rest for 10-15 days," said Siddaramaiah. He was admitted to a hospital here after he complained of chest pain on December 11. Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa paid him a visit on Thursday.

Earlier on Wednesday, Siddaramaiah had denied the 'rumours' about his health and termed them as 'baseless'. "Rumours about my health are baseless. I am healthy and fine. I have come to the doctor for a regular health check-up so there is no need to worry," Siddaramaiah had tweeted. (ANI)

