These are the top stories from the northern region at 4.30 pm

  • PTI
  • New Delhi
  • Updated: 15-12-2019 16:33 IST
  • Created: 15-12-2019 16:31 IST
These are the top stories from the northern region at 4.30 pm. DEL6 JK-NC-PM NC asks PM to initiate direct dialogue with people of J-K Jammu: The National Conference on Sunday appealed to Prime Minister Narendra Modi to initiate a direct dialogue with the people of Jammu and Kashmir for the restoration of political and democratic process in the Union Territory.

DES14 RJ-ACTRESS-LD DETAIN Rajasthan Police detain Payal Rohatgi for offensive content against Gandhi-Nehru family Kota: The Rajasthan Police on Sunday morning detained Bollywood actress Payal Rohatgi from her Ahmedabad residence for interrogation in a case relating to alleged objectionable content against the Nehru-Gandhi family on social media. DES4 UP-LD LETTER-BLOOD-NIRBHAYA In blood-written letter, shooter wants Centre to let her hang Nirbhaya convicts Lucknow: Shooter Vartika Singh on Sunday wrote a letter in blood requesting the Centre to let her hang the rapists convicted in the Nirbhaya rape and murder case, a day before the victim's seventh death anniversary.

DES8 UP-AMU AMU authorities praise SSP, DM for apt handling of anti-CAB protest at campus Aligarh: A video clip showing the Aligarh senior senior superintendent of police precariously clambering over a barricade and successfully persuading a highly charged crowd of about 5,000 protestors at the Aligarh Muslim University to keep calm last Friday has gone viral on social media here. DES12 JK-VAISHNO DEVI-MINISTER Railway Minister pays obeisance at Vaishno Devi shrine Jammu: Union Railway Minister Piyush Goyal paid obeisance at the Mata Vaishno Devi shrine in Reasi district of Jammu and Kashmir on Sunday.

IN THE PIPELINE Banda: A man was arrested for allegedly raping and setting ablaze an 18-year-old woman in Uttar Pradesh's Kanpur, police said on Sunday.



JNU Administration's 100-meter challenge before JNUSU

For the first time in its history, Jawaharlal Nehru University JNU Administration is seeking permanent deployment of local police to keep protesting students at 100 meters away from the Administrative Block. It would be interesting to see h...

Sentiment Analysis of Twitter users during COP25: Governments losing trust on Climate Action

Sentiment analysis of Twitter users during COP25 in Madrid, being held from December 2-13, shows widespread fear on climate change due to global warming but almost no trust on governments in meeting the emission targets. In the analysis the...

These innovators are making humanitarian response more efficient

These alarming trends prompt a call for the world to not only address the ongoing crisis but also to adopt innovative approaches to fulfill the growing humanitarian needs in such emergencies. ...

Hyderabad Encounter: A sentiment analysis of public mood on day of encounter

Sentiment analysis of twitter users revealed that they showered salutes on Hyderabad police for eliminating alleged gang rapists of the veterinary doctor but only a few believe in cops version of successive events leading to encounter....

Cricket-Siddle considered as Australia eye five-pronged attack for Melbourne

Peter Siddle could be in for a surprise recall for the Boxing Day test against New Zealand as Australia considers deploying a five-pronged attack on what is expected to be a benign Melbourne Cricket Ground MCG pitch.Australia dominated the ...

Delhi court to pronounce verdict at 3 pm in Unnao rape case against Kuldeep Sengar

A Delhi court is likely to pronounce its judgement at 3 pm on Monday in the case of alleged kidnapping and rape of a woman by expelled BJP MLA Kuldeep Singh Sengar in Unnao in 2017, court sources said. The woman was allegedly kidnapped and ...

Amitabh Bachchan, Ayushmann Khurrana's 'Gulabo Sitabo' gets new release date

The release of Amitabh Bachchan and Ayushmann Khurrana-starrer Gulabo Sitabo has been preponed by a week and will now be releasing on April 17, 2020, the makers said on Monday. The film, being directed by Shoojit Sircar, was earlier suppose...

REUTERS NEWS SCHEDULE AT 6.15 a.m. GMT/1.15 a.m. ET

Chinese Premier Li Keqiang met with Hong Kong leader Carrie Lam in Beijing on Monday, saying the Asian financial hub was not yet out of the dilemma facing the citys economy after months of sometimes violent protests.NEWZEALAND-VOLCANO Probe...
