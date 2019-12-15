These are the top stories from the northern region at 4.30 pm
These are the top stories from the northern region at 4.30 pm. DEL6 JK-NC-PM NC asks PM to initiate direct dialogue with people of J-K Jammu: The National Conference on Sunday appealed to Prime Minister Narendra Modi to initiate a direct dialogue with the people of Jammu and Kashmir for the restoration of political and democratic process in the Union Territory.
DES14 RJ-ACTRESS-LD DETAIN Rajasthan Police detain Payal Rohatgi for offensive content against Gandhi-Nehru family Kota: The Rajasthan Police on Sunday morning detained Bollywood actress Payal Rohatgi from her Ahmedabad residence for interrogation in a case relating to alleged objectionable content against the Nehru-Gandhi family on social media. DES4 UP-LD LETTER-BLOOD-NIRBHAYA In blood-written letter, shooter wants Centre to let her hang Nirbhaya convicts Lucknow: Shooter Vartika Singh on Sunday wrote a letter in blood requesting the Centre to let her hang the rapists convicted in the Nirbhaya rape and murder case, a day before the victim's seventh death anniversary.
DES8 UP-AMU AMU authorities praise SSP, DM for apt handling of anti-CAB protest at campus Aligarh: A video clip showing the Aligarh senior senior superintendent of police precariously clambering over a barricade and successfully persuading a highly charged crowd of about 5,000 protestors at the Aligarh Muslim University to keep calm last Friday has gone viral on social media here. DES12 JK-VAISHNO DEVI-MINISTER Railway Minister pays obeisance at Vaishno Devi shrine Jammu: Union Railway Minister Piyush Goyal paid obeisance at the Mata Vaishno Devi shrine in Reasi district of Jammu and Kashmir on Sunday.
IN THE PIPELINE Banda: A man was arrested for allegedly raping and setting ablaze an 18-year-old woman in Uttar Pradesh's Kanpur, police said on Sunday.
