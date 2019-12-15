Passenger train travelling Hazrat Nizamuddin to Tirupati faces technical snag

A passenger train travelling from Hazrat Nizamuddin to Tirupati faced some technical complications causing inconvenience to passengers on Sunday.

The Rayalseema Express stopped at the Tadipatri Railway Station for almost three hours, while repair work was underway.

After the repairs were done, the train moved on its way to Tirupati. (ANI)

