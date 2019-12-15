Left Menu
Development News Edition

Following are PTI's top stories

  • PTI
  • |
  • Kolkata
  • |
  • Updated: 15-12-2019 17:14 IST
  • |
  • Created: 15-12-2019 17:11 IST
Following are PTI's top stories
Image Credit: Pixabay

Following are PTI's top stories from the eastern region at 5 pm. CAL13 WB-BJP-MODI Bengal BJP team meets Modi, apprises him of law and order situation in state Kolkata: A state BJP delegation met Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday and apprised him of the law and order situation in West Bengal, amid violent protests against the amended Citizenship Act.

CAL14 WB-CITIZENSHIP-INTERNET Internet services suspended in 5 districts of Bengal amid Citizenship Act stir Kolkata: Internet services were on Sunday suspended in five districts of West Bengal, amid violent protests against the amended Citizenship Act across the state, a senior government official said. CAL20 WB-CITIZENSHIP-TMC TMC takes out rallies against citizenship law, Mamata to hit streets from Monday Kolkata: The ruling Trinamool Congress in West Bengal took out rallies across the state on Sunday, protesting against the amended Citizenship Act.

CAL22 JH-MODI-RALLY Cong raising storm over citizenship law: PM Modi in Jharkhand Dumka: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday accused the Congress and its allies of raising a storm over citizenship law and asserted that the opposition parties were behind the unrest and arson in parts of the country. CAL25 AS-CITIZENSHIP-AGP AGP to file plea in Supreme Court for revocation of amended Citizenship Act Guwahati: The Asom Gana Parishad (AGP), an ally of the ruling BJP, would file a petition in the Supreme Court praying for revocation of the amended Citizenship Act, party leader Kumar Deepak Das said on Sunday.

CAL26 AS-CITIZENSHIP-DEATH Two more die of gunshot wounds in Guwahati, toll in police firing rises to 4: Official Guwahati: Two more persons succumbed to gunshot wounds in Assam's Guwahati, taking the toll in police firing during violent protests against the citizenship law to four, officials said on Sunday. CAL27 OD-GANGRAPE Woman 'gangraped' by husband's colleague, two others in Odisha Bhawanipatna: A 26-year-old woman has been allegedly gangraped by her husband's colleague and two other men in Odisha's Kalahandi district, police said on Sunday.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

UPDATE 1-Top Democrats make case for Republicans to endorse Trump impeachment

Soccer-Rayo-Albacete match abandoned after player subjected to 'Nazi' taunts

CRPF DIG among two killed in landslide on Jammu-Srinagar NH

Health News Roundup: FDA panel votes unanimously in favor of Horizon's thyroid eye disease drug

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

JNU Administration's 100-meter challenge before JNUSU

For the first time in its history, Jawaharlal Nehru University JNU Administration is seeking permanent deployment of local police to keep protesting students at 100 meters away from the Administrative Block. It would be interesting to see h...

Sentiment Analysis of Twitter users during COP25: Governments losing trust on Climate Action

Sentiment analysis of Twitter users during COP25 in Madrid, being held from December 2-13, shows widespread fear on climate change due to global warming but almost no trust on governments in meeting the emission targets. In the analysis the...

These innovators are making humanitarian response more efficient

These alarming trends prompt a call for the world to not only address the ongoing crisis but also to adopt innovative approaches to fulfill the growing humanitarian needs in such emergencies. ...

Hyderabad Encounter: A sentiment analysis of public mood on day of encounter

Sentiment analysis of twitter users revealed that they showered salutes on Hyderabad police for eliminating alleged gang rapists of the veterinary doctor but only a few believe in cops version of successive events leading to encounter....

Videos

Latest News

Some students of Nadwatul Ulama Institute in Lucknow indulge in stone-pelting: UP DGP OP Singh.

Some students of Nadwatul Ulama Institute in Lucknow indulge in stone-pelting UP DGP OP Singh....

'Mary' one of Prince Louis' first words, says Kate Middleton

The Duchess of Cambridge, Kate Middleton, has revealed that a British television show inspired one of Prince Louis first words. Talking to the British TV cooking star Mary Berry in an upcoming television special A Berry Royal Christmas, the...

Student protests against India's citizenship law spread after clashes on campuses

Protests over a new citizenship law based on religion spread to student campuses across India on Monday as critics said Prime Minister Narendra Modis government was pushing a partisan agenda in conflict with Indias founding as a secular rep...

Farewell party turns somber for Raiders

What was likely the final afternoon of football for Oakland at RingCentral Coliseum ended in heartbreak for the sold-out crowd of 52,788, as the Raiders suffered a devastating defeat to the Jacksonville Jaguars, who pulled off a last-minute...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019