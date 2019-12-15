Following are PTI's top stories from the eastern region at 5 pm. CAL13 WB-BJP-MODI Bengal BJP team meets Modi, apprises him of law and order situation in state Kolkata: A state BJP delegation met Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday and apprised him of the law and order situation in West Bengal, amid violent protests against the amended Citizenship Act.

CAL14 WB-CITIZENSHIP-INTERNET Internet services suspended in 5 districts of Bengal amid Citizenship Act stir Kolkata: Internet services were on Sunday suspended in five districts of West Bengal, amid violent protests against the amended Citizenship Act across the state, a senior government official said. CAL20 WB-CITIZENSHIP-TMC TMC takes out rallies against citizenship law, Mamata to hit streets from Monday Kolkata: The ruling Trinamool Congress in West Bengal took out rallies across the state on Sunday, protesting against the amended Citizenship Act.

CAL22 JH-MODI-RALLY Cong raising storm over citizenship law: PM Modi in Jharkhand Dumka: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday accused the Congress and its allies of raising a storm over citizenship law and asserted that the opposition parties were behind the unrest and arson in parts of the country. CAL25 AS-CITIZENSHIP-AGP AGP to file plea in Supreme Court for revocation of amended Citizenship Act Guwahati: The Asom Gana Parishad (AGP), an ally of the ruling BJP, would file a petition in the Supreme Court praying for revocation of the amended Citizenship Act, party leader Kumar Deepak Das said on Sunday.

CAL26 AS-CITIZENSHIP-DEATH Two more die of gunshot wounds in Guwahati, toll in police firing rises to 4: Official Guwahati: Two more persons succumbed to gunshot wounds in Assam's Guwahati, taking the toll in police firing during violent protests against the citizenship law to four, officials said on Sunday. CAL27 OD-GANGRAPE Woman 'gangraped' by husband's colleague, two others in Odisha Bhawanipatna: A 26-year-old woman has been allegedly gangraped by her husband's colleague and two other men in Odisha's Kalahandi district, police said on Sunday.

