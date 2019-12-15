Left Menu
UP boy booked for hoax bomb threat about Salman Khan's house

  • Mumbai
  • Updated: 15-12-2019 18:21 IST
  • Created: 15-12-2019 18:17 IST
Representative Image

A 16-year-old boy from Ghaziabad in Uttar Pradesh has been booked for allegedly sending a hoax e-mail to Mumbai Police, claiming that a bomb was set to go off at Bollywood actor Salman Khan's residence in suburban Bandra, officials said on Sunday. The boy had sent the mail to police on December 4, they said.

The mail claimed that a bomb was scheduled to explode in Salman Khan's house at Galaxy Apartments in Bandra. "Bandra me Galaxy, Salman Khan ke ghar par agle 2 ghante me blast hoga, rok sakte ho to rok lo (In the next two hours a blast will take place at Galaxy, Salman Khan's house, stop if u can)," an official said, quoting the mail.

After receiving the mail, the city police went on a high alert and top officials, including Dr Manoj Kumar Sharma Additional Commissioner of Police (West Region) along with the Bomb Detection and Disposal Squad (BDDS) rushed to the actor's apartment, he said. "The actor was not at his residence when the police team reached there. However, his family members were evacuated from the spot. The BDDS then scanned the entire apartment for nearly four hours, but did not find anything suspicious," a senior official from Bandra police station said.

"We checked every nook and corner of his apartment as well as the building and only after that, the actor's family was shifted back to their apartment," he added. Senior inspector from Bandra police station, Vijaylaxmi Hiremath said that during the probe it was confirmed that the bomb threat was a hoax.

"We found that the mail had been sent by a boy from Ghaziabad. We served a notice to the minor and directed him to appear before Bandra police station," the official said. Accordingly, the boy came to the police station and was later booked for the offense.

"A case of the non-cognisable offense was registered against the minor and he was produced before a juvenile court, which let him off," Hiremath said.

