Left Menu
Development News Edition

MHA rejects Health Ministry's draft of legislation bill to protect doctors from assault

The Union Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) has rejected the draft of the Health and Services Personnel and Clinical Establishments (Prohibition of Violence and Damage of Property) Bill, prepared by the Union Health and Family Welfare Ministry, said a senior official on Sunday.

  • ANI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 15-12-2019 18:18 IST
  • |
  • Created: 15-12-2019 18:18 IST
MHA rejects Health Ministry's draft of legislation bill to protect doctors from assault
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI

The Union Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) has rejected the draft of the Health and Services Personnel and Clinical Establishments (Prohibition of Violence and Damage of Property) Bill, prepared by the Union Health and Family Welfare Ministry, said a senior official on Sunday. The proposed Bill was the key to address the issue of violence against healthcare service professionals and damage to the property of clinical establishments.

It seeks maximum 10 years of imprisonment for those who assault doctors and Rs 10 lakh fine for assaulting healthcare personnel. This draft of the proposed legislation had been prepared by the Union Health Ministry earlier in September. A senior Health Ministry official told ANI: "We have received comments from the MHA. They have objected to the draft of the Bill for preventing assault against doctors. As of now, we have kept it on hold."

"According to the MHA, if there is a central law for doctors, then other people will also demand the same. Hence, the central law to protect any specific fraternity will not come up for consideration and approval," said the official. It is to be noted that the draft of the Bill states that "those who commit violence and cause grievous hurt as defined in Section 320 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) to any healthcare service personnel, shall be upon conviction, be punished with imprisonment for a term which shall not be less than three years, but which may extend to ten years, and with fine, which shall not be less than two lakh rupees, but which may extend to ten lakh rupees."

"Hence, to protect healthcare service personnel and property of clinical establishments against violence, it is necessary to prohibit such acts of violence, to provide for punishment by making such acts of violence as cognizable and non-bailable offence and to provide compensation for injury to healthcare service personnel or for causing damage or loss to the property of clinical establishments," the draft of the Bill stated. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

  • READ MORE ON:
  • MHA

TRENDING

UPDATE 1-Top Democrats make case for Republicans to endorse Trump impeachment

Soccer-Rayo-Albacete match abandoned after player subjected to 'Nazi' taunts

CRPF DIG among two killed in landslide on Jammu-Srinagar NH

Health News Roundup: FDA panel votes unanimously in favor of Horizon's thyroid eye disease drug

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

JNU Administration's 100-meter challenge before JNUSU

For the first time in its history, Jawaharlal Nehru University JNU Administration is seeking permanent deployment of local police to keep protesting students at 100 meters away from the Administrative Block. It would be interesting to see h...

Sentiment Analysis of Twitter users during COP25: Governments losing trust on Climate Action

Sentiment analysis of Twitter users during COP25 in Madrid, being held from December 2-13, shows widespread fear on climate change due to global warming but almost no trust on governments in meeting the emission targets. In the analysis the...

These innovators are making humanitarian response more efficient

These alarming trends prompt a call for the world to not only address the ongoing crisis but also to adopt innovative approaches to fulfill the growing humanitarian needs in such emergencies. ...

Hyderabad Encounter: A sentiment analysis of public mood on day of encounter

Sentiment analysis of twitter users revealed that they showered salutes on Hyderabad police for eliminating alleged gang rapists of the veterinary doctor but only a few believe in cops version of successive events leading to encounter....

Videos

Latest News

India's weak household consumption to curb economic growth: Moody's

Moodys Investors Service on Monday said that Indias weak household consumption will curb economic growth and weigh on the credit quality of Indian issuers in a range of sectors. Moodys has lowered its GDP growth projection for India for the...

MANUUstudents protest against police action at Jamia Millia

Students of the city-based Maulana Azad National Urdu University MANUU on Monday boycotted their exams and held protests against the police action on their counterparts in Jamia University in Delhi. Protests erupted at MANUU campus on Sunda...

Internet services to remain suspended till Tuesday in 10 districts of Assam

The suspension of internet services, which was enforced in 10 districts of Assam amid major protests across the state over the amended citizenship law, was on Monday extended for another 24 hours. According to officials, internet services w...

REUTERS NEWS SCHEDULE AT 6.15 a.m. GMT/1.15 a.m. ET

Chinese Premier Li Keqiang met with Hong Kong leader Carrie Lam in Beijing on Monday, saying the Asian financial hub was not yet out of the dilemma facing the citys economy after months of sometimes violent protests.NEWZEALAND-VOLCANO Probe...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019