10-year-old girl sent to juvenile home for killing classmate over pen-snatching issue in Jaipur

  PTI
  • |
  Jaipur
  • |
  Updated: 15-12-2019 18:25 IST
  • Created: 15-12-2019 18:24 IST
A 10-year-old girl was sent to a juvenile home here on Sunday for allegedly killing her classmate by hitting her using an iron rod after the two got into an argument over snatching a pen, police said. Also, the girl's parents were produced before court and sent to jail for destroying evidence by dumping the body of the 12-year-old in an open ground, Chaksu station house officer Braj Mohan Kaviya said.

On Saturday, the girl and her parents were arrested by police in the case, he said. The incident happened on December 11 when the victim had gone to the girl's house after school for getting her pen back but an argument led to a fight, the SHO said.

The accused girl attacked the other with an iron rod in which the victim sustained critical injuries on her head, ribs and stomach leading to her death, Kaviya said adding that the girl's parents were not at home then. After her mother got home, the girl apparently narrated the entire story. The mother and daughter went on to tie the victim's body to a rock and threw it in a pond, the SHO further said.

Later, the mother informed her husband. The couple, then, fished out the body from the pond and dumped it in an open ground, Kaviya said. After the 12-year-old did not reach home, her parents lodged a missing complaint and the body was recovered on Thursday, the officer said.

